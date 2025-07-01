Update: Hazardous spill in Lithia Springs, shelter-in-place lifted
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A hazardous spill in Lithia Springs caused officials to issue a shelter in place Tuesday. It has since been lifted.
What we know:
The Douglas County Emergency Management Agency said an ammonia leak happened at Gordon Food Service Distribution Center.
Around 2 p.m., people within a half-mile radius of 1500 North River Road were told to stay inside because of a hazardous materials leak. The shelter in place was lifted just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews from Douglas County Fire responded to stop the leak. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services' Hazardous Materials Unit was assisting.
Crews are staying on scene, and people are asked to avoid the area for now.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what caused the leak.
The Source: Information in this article came from a Facebook post by the Douglas County government. This story was updated to add that the shelter-in-place was updated.