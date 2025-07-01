Update: Hazardous spill in Lithia Springs, shelter-in-place lifted

The Brief Crews responded to an ammonia leak at Gordon Food Service Distribution Center on Tuesday afternoon. Douglas County officials issued a shelter in place for people near 1500 North River Road. That has since been lifted. Crews are staying on scene, and people are asked to avoid the area for now.



A hazardous spill in Lithia Springs caused officials to issue a shelter in place Tuesday. It has since been lifted.

What we know:

The Douglas County Emergency Management Agency said an ammonia leak happened at Gordon Food Service Distribution Center.

Around 2 p.m., people within a half-mile radius of 1500 North River Road were told to stay inside because of a hazardous materials leak. The shelter in place was lifted just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews from Douglas County Fire responded to stop the leak. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services' Hazardous Materials Unit was assisting.

Crews are staying on scene, and people are asked to avoid the area for now.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the leak.