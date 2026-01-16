Piles of tires and junk: Britt Road neighbors demand action on Douglas County dumping

The Brief Property owners are legally responsible for clearing illegal dumping on their land or they face fines. Douglas County officials are urging residents to report all instances of illegal dumping immediately. Public Works will assess the Britt Road site next week to determine a permanent solution.



Residents in Douglas County say their streets are being overrun by illegal dumping, reporting piles of tires and even abandoned boats cluttering their community.

What they're saying:

The outcry comes as neighboring DeKalb County recently announced a major crackdown on the issue, pushing state lawmakers to elevate illegal tire dumping to a felony. Now, Douglas County locals say it is time for similar action on their home turf.

"It’s all the time ... all over the freakin' road," said James Taylor, who has lived on Britt Road for all 67 years of his life.

Britt Road, a short stretch tucked away off Fairburn Road, was once a "hidden" street, according to Taylor. In recent years, however, he has watched it transform into a magnet for junk. Pointing to a discarded vessel on the roadside, he noted, "I'm sure that boat has seen its better days."

The problem isn't just limited to one street. Residents like Mike Hulsey, who lives nearby, believe that new developments and abandoned spaces are providing easy targets for dumpers.

"I feel real violated," Hulsey said. He noted that while the county has intervened in the past, the relief is often temporary. "The county come by and cleaned it up about twice."

For Taylor, the change in his lifelong neighborhood is disheartening. "It ain't like it used to be," he said. "There's a pile of tires there, a pile of tires there. It’s like an eyesore."

By the numbers:

While some residents suspect people are "rolling" tires across the street to avoid disposal fees, the county provides a legal alternative. At the Douglas County landfill, disposing of tires is permitted for a fee:

17 inches or less: $5 per tire

Larger than 17 inches: $15 per tire

Despite these options, the junk continues to mount. When asked if he sees people dumping in the area, Taylor confirmed he does. "I think they roll that over here across the street. It's a lot of tires," he said.

The other side:

Douglas County officials are encouraging residents to report illegal dumping. Under current regulations, dumping on private property, such as vacant lots, is the responsibility of the property owner to clear. Failure to do so can result in a fine. Over the last 18 months, the county has seen five such cases.

What's next:

Public Works is expected to be on-site at Britt Road early next week to assess the situation and determine a permanent solution.