Douglas County helps pet owners in need during the coronavirus pandemic

Douglas County officials are working to help residents feed their pets, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county's animal services and humane society teamed up Monday morning, to host a pet food giveaway this morning.

“The amount of phone calls we have received just this past week of families wanting to surrender their pets because of the impact of COVID-19 on their lives is a major concern for our Animal Services and we wanted to do something,” said Rick Martin, Douglas County Animal Services Director of Communications and Community Relations.

Organizers said they realized there was a need for this event after they received an influx of calls from people wanting to give their pets away because they could no longer afford to care for them.

“We are committed to keeping pet families together and we hope to continue to serve the public, one pet at a time,” said Frances McMillan, Director of Animal Services.

Volunteers handed out truckload's worth of supplies food at the county's animal services facility.

They hope to have another one of these events soon. Anyone who can donate should go to douglascountyhumanesociety.com