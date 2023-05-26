Douglas County father sentenced to 40 years for sexual assault of underage daughter

article

A Douglas County man will spend decades in prison after he convicted of attempting to rape his underage daughter.

Thursday, a Douglas County jury found 47-year-old Pierre Lang guilty of criminal attempt to commit rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, and incest.

Officials say their investigation into Lang began on April 16, when deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was called to talk with a juvenile who had run away from her home.

The girl told an investigator that Lang was lying in bed with her when undressed, touched her inappropriately, and forced her to touch his body.

According to the girl's testimony, Lang only stopped abusing her after he told him she was tired.

When her father went to leave, officials say the girl grabbed her cell phone and took a photo of his naked body. The girl was then able to get out of the house and call law enforcement.

"The bravery of this young lady to fight for herself and her safety is remarkable. We are proud of law enforcement and our team for standing next to her, believing her, and giving her a voice." District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. "If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please reach out and find help."

After the verdict, a judge technically sentenced Lang to life in prison, but the Douglas County man will serve 40 years.