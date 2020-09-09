Douglas County community honors first responders

There wasn’t a sit-down luncheon this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to area businesses and the community, hundreds of Douglas County first responders still received special recognition during Wednesday's 5th annual First Responders Luncheon in Douglasville.

In past years, business owner Derrick Thompson hosted a sit-down luncheon for some 400 sheriff's deputies, firefighters, police, and other first responders.

Thompson told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "They do so much for us, they are certainly such an active part of our community. They are doing a thankless, selfless job and we wanted to recognize they are the first ones to help.”

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Douglas County Sheriff's Captain Eric Horn was appreciative of the extra effort that went into this year's event.

"We have a really great relationship with our community, Douglas County Sheriff and Police Department here in Douglas County, and it just shows what kind of citizens we have here and we appreciate it," said Horn.

Advertisement

More than 30 local businesses donated money, gift cards, and merchandise for raffle prizes.

Thompson said he received overwhelming support from the community while planning the event, which gets bigger each year.

"It really is a ‘feel-good’ day for myself and everybody I work with, my coworkers. We all enjoy this day and look forward to this day and are appreciative of our community and the people that help protect and serve our community."

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.