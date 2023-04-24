Man shot, killed attempting to attack woman with knife, GBI says

article

Deputies were forced to open fire on a man attempting to attack a woman at a Douglas County home on Sunday evening, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 10 p.m. to a home along Brooks Street. A spokesperson for the GBI says deputies found a woman covered in blood attempting to flee from a man armed with a knife, who was inside the home.

After ignoring commanded by deputies to drop the knife, investigators say the man charged at the woman, who was next to the deputies. One of those deputies shot the man, the GBI says. He died at the scene.

He is identified by investigators as 39-year-old Robernard Benjamin of Lithia Springs.

The GBI says an autopsy will be performed.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital and was treated for multiple stab wounds.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the use of deadly force in the case and will turn over the findings to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 33rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to review this year.