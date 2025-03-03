1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

One man is dead and another has been wounded in a double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Officials say the shots rang out on Sylvan Road just before midnight.

What we know:

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they arrived at the Gateway South Apartments and found two men with gunshot wounds.

One man died at the scene. Medics rushed the other victim to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The hospitalized man is expected to survive his injuries.

What they're saying:

While the shooting remains under investigation, authorities believe they know what led to the violence.

"We believe there was some type of narcotics transaction that was taking place and an unknown amount of individuals were involved," APD Homicide Commander Andrew Smith said.

What we don't know:

At this time, the police do not have any suspects in custody and are working to determine how many people were involved.

The names of the victims have not been released.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.