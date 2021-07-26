Doritos gives Australian teen $20K for air-filled chip
A teenager in Australia hit the snack jackpot.
The 13-year-old girl found an air-filled chip in a bag of Doritos.
At first, she was going to eat it, but she decided to save it and post it on Ebay.
Good thing she did, bids quickly reached $10,000.
When Doritos heard about it, they offered the teen $20,000 for the chip.
