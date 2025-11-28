Don't drive drunk this weekend, call Tow To Go

article

AAA is urging drivers to make safety a priority this holiday weekend and is once again offering its free "Tow to Go" program to help prevent impaired driving.

What we know:

The service provides a safe ride home for both drivers and their vehicles, as long as the destination is within a 10-mile radius.

The program is available to AAA members and non-members, and is intended only as a last resort. Because of that, the service does not accept reservations and operates strictly on an as-needed basis.

Tow to Go will remain in operation through Monday morning, when highways and airports are expected to see a surge in returning holiday travelers.

AAA officials say the goal is to reduce dangerous situations on the roads during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The number to call is 855-2-TOW-2-GO.