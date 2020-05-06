Donations needed after dozens of dogs recovered in LaGrange

The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter is in need of donations after recovering dozens of animals Tuesday evening.

The animal shelter recovered more than 50 dogs and puppies and officials are hoping to have them placed within a week.

Now, the shelter really needs towels, washcloths, and canned puppy food so they can help care for the dogs.

Anyone interested in donating can do so by dropping off items on the bench in front of the animal services building located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road. Or call 706-298-3606 upon arrival and a staff member will grab the donation from your vehicle.

For more details, visit the LaGrange Animal Shelter's Facebook page.