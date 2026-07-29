Donated van drives Dress for Success Georgia expansion

The Brief The nonprofit organization Dress for Success Atlanta has now become Dress for Success Georgia, expanding its mission of empowering women toward economic independence. The organization accomplishes that mission through career coaching, skills training and certifications, and by providing professional attire. Mercedes-Benz USA recently donated a fully-outfitted Mercedes-Benz Sprinter EV van to Dress for Success Georgia, which now serves as a mobile outreach command center for the nonprofit.



Dream. Dress. Develop. Drive. Donate.

According to Dress for Success Georgia, those are the 5 D's of Success. And thanks to a huge donation from Mercedes-Benz, the "drive" part just got a whole lot easier.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we welcomed the team from Dress for Success Georgia (formerly known as Dress for Success Atlanta).

We cleared a little space in our parking lot for the organization's new fully outfitted Mercedes-Benz Sprinter EV van, which now serves as a mobile outreach command center for the nonprofit.

Visitors on board the van will find racks of clothing, a dressing room, and training computers connected to Wi-Fi — in other words, the necessary tools that Dress for Success Georgia (DFSG) uses to help transform lives.

DFSG executive director Susan Bonds-McCulloch says the donated van is a game-changer, allowing the organization to serve women in communities across the state.

The mission of Dress for Success Georgia is to empower women toward economic independence through career coaching, skills training and certifications, and by providing professional attire.

According to its website, the organization has served more than 15,000 women in Metro Atlanta since 1997. Globally, Dress for Success has served more than one million women.

For more information on Dress for Success Georgia, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning as we get a tour of the donated van that staffers say will "drive" future success stories!