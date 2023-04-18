Donated replica grenade prompts bomb squad response at Fayetteville Goodwill

article

Fayetteville Police say a replica grenade prompted a response from the Clayton County Bomb Squad.

Employees at the Goodwill on Highway 85 North discovered what they believed was a live hand grenade among a box of detonated items.

The Clayton County Bomb Squad was able to determine the device was a novelty replica and was disposed of by the team.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene Tuesday morning shortly after the bomb squad left.

No arrests have been made.

No one was injured.