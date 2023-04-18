Donated replica grenade prompts bomb squad response at Fayetteville Goodwill
article
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville Police say a replica grenade prompted a response from the Clayton County Bomb Squad.
Employees at the Goodwill on Highway 85 North discovered what they believed was a live hand grenade among a box of detonated items.
The Clayton County Bomb Squad was able to determine the device was a novelty replica and was disposed of by the team.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene Tuesday morning shortly after the bomb squad left.
No arrests have been made.
No one was injured.