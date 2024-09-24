Donald Trump to talk taxes, manufacturing at Savannah campaign stop

The Brief Former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance are both making trips to Georgia this week. Trump is expected to talk about taxes and American manufacturing during a campaign stop in Savannah. Georgia has become a pivotal state for both parties amid concerns that recent changes to voting laws may complicate the results.



Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Georgia on Tuesday as his campaign pushes to secure the state's electoral votes.

It's been seven weeks since Trump last visited for an early August rally in Atlanta.

The Republican nominee is expected to talk about tax codes and American manufacturing in Savannah on Tuesday afternoon.

The campaign event will be held at Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center on West Oglethorpe Avenue.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall with Sean Hannity at the New Holland Arena on Sept. 4, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Doors open at 10 a.m. Tickets for the event can be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis here.

Trump's visit will be followed by an appearance by his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, who is expected to deliver remarks at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Flowery Branch on Thursday.

Georgia's presidential election impact

With less than two months until Election Day, both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have targeted Georgia as one of the key states needed to reach 270 electoral college votes.

Harris is casting a wide net, depending on Democrats’ diverse coalition and hoping to add moderate and even conservative Republicans repelled by the former president. Trump, while seeking a broad working-class coalition with his tax ideas, is digging in on arguments about the country — and his political opponents — that are aimed most squarely at his most strident supporters.

Harris spent her last visit to the Peach State targeting Trump and Georgia Republicans on women's health and reproductive rights, saying that the state's current restrictions on abortion have led to devastating consequences for women.

Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a "detectable human heartbeat" is present, which can be as early as six weeks. The law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed, and allows for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

"Survivors of rape and incest are being told they cannot make decisions about what happens next to their bodies. And now women are dying. These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions," Harris said in response to a report by ProPublica on two women who died after the state's ban went into effect.

Republicans have fought back against Harris' claims, with Vance heralding the GOP's stance on abortion rights at a fundraising dinner in Atlanta earlier this month.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who spoke before Vance at the same dinner, argued that Georgia's LIFE Act "expanded support for expectant mothers."

Georgia voting rule changes

Trump's visit also comes days after Georgia's controversial State Election Board voted to approve a new rule requiring poll workers to count the number of paper ballots by hand after voting is completed, a change that critics worry could delay the reporting of election night results.

Three Republican board members who were praised by Trump during his August rally voted to approve the measure, while the lone Democrat on the board and the nonpartisan chair voted to reject it.

Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, addressed the board's recent decisions on Friday in an emailed statement, "Attorney General Chris Carr has stated that these rules would not withstand a legal challenge, and I have worked every day to strengthen Georgia’s election law to ensure our elections remain safe, secure, and free."

On Monday, the board made additional changes, voting unanimously to require county governments to provide ballot scans within 72 hours of Election Day.

Some groups, including the ACLU of Georgia, have said they plan to challenge the rule changes in court.