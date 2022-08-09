APD: Suspect stabs man in neck with box cutter at Atlanta gas station

article

Police have arrested a suspect for a stabbing at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left one man fighting for his life late Monday night.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

According to investigators, the incident began when the allegedly drunken started yelling a crowd of people nearby.

Police say the suspect turned his attention to one member of the crowd who punched him, causing the suspect to pass out on the ground.

When someone else tried to help the man up, officials say the suspect cut him in the neck with a box cutter.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers found the suspect on the scene and arrested him. They have not released his identity or what charges he may face.

The investigation is ongoing.