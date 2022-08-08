Police searching for person of interest in deadly Atlanta apartment shooting

article

Police are hoping someone can help them identify a person of interest in a deadly shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Officials say at around 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

At the scene, police found a dead man with multiple apparently gunshot wounds.

Monday, investigators shared a surveillance photo of a man described as a person of interest in the homicide. The man is seen in the photo on a staircase in the complex wearing a backwards black baseball cap and a green camouflage A Bathing Ape T-shirt.

If you have any information that leads to the identity of the man, call the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the case.