article

Happy birthday Dolly Parton!

America's sweetheart turns 75 Tuesday.

The music and movie star was born in Pittman Center, Tennessee in 1946.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Parton is also known for her philanthropic work, most recently donating $1 million to research for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.