Dollar General planning to add prescription services

You can grab a lot of things at Dollar General and soon you'll be able to add prescriptions to that list.

The company has announced plans to add prescription services and telemedicine to its stores nationwide.

It is part of an effort to expand services to rural areas that don't have easy access to healthcare.

Recently, the chain has also been focusing on providing more grocery options to communities that are in food deserts - areas when there are few options for grocery stores.

