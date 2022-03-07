Dollar General creating 10,000 new jobs in 2022

article

Discount retail chain Dollar General plans on hiring another 10,000 workers by the end of the fiscal year as it continues expanding.

The company announced Friday that filling the new positions for stores, distribution centers and its private fleet of drivers will mean a 6% boost to its current workforce, as it plans for opening another 1,110 locations.

Dollar General opened its 18,000th store in November and operates locations in 46 states.

"At Dollar General, our employees are the heart of the company and bring our mission of Serving Others to life each day," Kathy Reardon, Dollar General's chief people officer, said in a statement. "We are excited to add new opportunities for individuals to start or develop their career through our growing organization, and we look forward to welcoming new talent to the DG family again this year."

"We continue to make meaningful and positive investments in our hometowns through new store and distribution center growth, which allows us to remain dedicated to support our diverse employees with training, development, advancement and education opportunities," she added.

Companies throughout the U.S. continue to launch hiring sprees as they seek to fill positions amid a tight labor market brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with surging demand as the economy recovers.

Dollar General's announcement came the same day the Labor Department released its February jobs report , showing the unemployment rate fell to 3.8% last month – the lowest number since COVID-19 hit the U.S. in early 2020.

Advertisement

Read more from FOX Business