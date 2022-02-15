Pool shark that can bark sinks billiard balls, doesn't scratch

An Ohio resident was surprised to find a trick her dog can perform without being taught.

Security footage shared on Feb. 10 by Salem, Ohio, resident Katrina Klockenga shows her dog, Millie, jumping up onto a pool table and knocking billiard balls into pockets.

She said she was in her office when she heard balls moving in the billiards room.

"I looked at the video playback, and it turns out she’s way better at pool than I’ll ever be. She got three balls in!" said Klockenga.

Hopefully, Millie's talent doesn't come at the expense of the billiard table's felt, which can start at around $100 to replace.

