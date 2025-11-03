Dogs in costume take over the Atlanta Beltline for Howl-O-Weekend Doggie Crawl
Howl-O-Weekend Doggie Crawl on the beltline. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - Dogs in costume took over the Beltline for a Halloween-themed mix of trick-or-treating and restaurant hopping during the Howl-O-Weekend Doggie Crawl, hosted by BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours.
What we know:
The festive crawl brought together pups and their owners for an afternoon of food, fun, and furry friendship. Dogs went trick-or-treating at pet-friendly businesses, picked up goodies, and dined like their humans with chef-crafted bites at local restaurants. They also sipped on a special "Witches Brew Barktail," made with dog-safe ingredients such as Brutus Bone Broth, while their owners sampled small bites at the same stops.
Each four-legged guest left with a swag bag filled with treats from local and national pet brands. A "Best Dressed Doggie" contest crowned the most creative costume, with many pups showing off spooky outfits, cozy fall sweaters, and playful accessories.
The event served as a special edition of Barks and Bites: Doggie Crawl on the Beltline, a recurring BiteLines tour that’s been bringing Atlanta’s dog-loving community together for more than two years. The series features dog-friendly dining, boutique shopping, and a focus on local businesses along the Beltline.
A portion of proceeds benefited Furkids Atlanta and the Atlanta Humane Society.
BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours, a woman-owned company, offers curated walking tours celebrating Atlanta’s culinary scene, street art, and community.
The Source: The details in this article come from BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours. FOX 5 cameras attended the event.