Firefighters save dog trapped in South Fulton house fire

article

South Fulton firefighters are being praised for their swift action that saved the life of dog trapped in a house fire.

Officials with South Fulton Fire Rescue say the fire happened at a home on the 4600 block of Blazing Trail.

At the scene, crews found smoke and flames shooting out from the back corner of the two-story, single family home.

When firefighters entered the building to battle the blaze they found a dog trapped in its kennel on the second floor.

Crews quickly rushed the dog outside and administered oxygen to the poor pup to help him breathe.

Thankfully, the dog came around.

Officials say there was significant damage to the home but fortunately everyone - including the pup - made it out safely.