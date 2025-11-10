Expand / Collapse search
Dog found zipped in suitcase sparks Fayette County animal cruelty investigation

Published  November 10, 2025 7:54pm EST
Fayetteville
Pup zipped in suitcase, thrown in dumpster

Police in Fayetteville have launched a criminal investigation after a dog was discovered zipped inside a suitcase and dumped in a trash bin near the downtown square.

The Brief

    • A dog was found zipped inside a suitcase and thrown into a dumpster near the Fayetteville square.
    • The dog, Sir Racha, was microchipped and previously adopted from a Fulton County animal shelter.
    • Fayette County officials are reviewing surveillance video and considering animal cruelty charges.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A criminal investigation is underway after a small dog was found zipped up inside a suitcase and tossed into a dumpster near the Fayetteville square.

What we know:

The dog, now nicknamed Sir Racha, is a neutered male chihuahua–rat terrier mix. He appears to be in good health and has a microchip showing he was once adopted from a Fulton County animal shelter. Officers are trying to contact the person listed on the microchip.

What they're saying:

William Murray, who works at a pizza restaurant nearby, told FOX 5 he was taking out the trash last week when he heard barking from inside the dumpster. "Didn’t think much about it, opened it up, and saw a suitcase inside," Murray said. "Then the barking came from the suitcase. I unzipped it, and guess what? A snout poked out."

Fayette County Animal Control officers say the dog was so distressed they couldn’t immediately free him from the suitcase. Instead, they brought the bag and the dog back to their office to safely release him.

Animal Control Director Tracy Thompson said her team is working to calm and comfort the frightened pup. "They were not able to remove the dog ’cause he was very upset and can’t blame him for being upset," she said. "We quickly became his friend. He doesn’t love everyone, but I can understand that."

"He seems medically fine," Thompson said. "He’s just a little scared and not really strangers that much."

What's next:

Authorities are now reviewing surveillance video around the dumpster to determine who dumped the suitcase. Animal cruelty charges are being considered.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Fayette County Animal Control.

The Source: William Murray and Animal Control Director Tracy Thompson spoke with FOX 5's Doug Evans for this article. 

