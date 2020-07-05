Dog dies in Gwinnett County house fire, officials say

A family is safe, but their dog did not survive a house fire Sunday, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services confirmed.

According to fire officials, firefighters and found the home located in the 3000 block of Dowry Drive NW in unincorporated Lawrenceville, on fire with smoke.

The person who called 911 said the dog was still inside the home.

The husband and wife who lived in the home were running errands when the fire broke out, officials said. When they returned home, they saw dark smoke coming from the home's garage. The man broke a window to get inside the house and get the dog out.

Investigators confirmed the dog did not survive.

Once inside the home, fire crews battled heavy smoke.

Firefighters arrived around 5:02 pm, and reported the fire was under control by 5:18 pm.

The blaze caused heavy damage to the kitchen and sent smoke and heat throughout the rest of the house, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and started due to a possible electrical issue in the wall between the kitchen and the garage.

The family was renting the home. The Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced family.

