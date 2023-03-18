Man wanted for beating dog in video arrested

article

The man wanted for animal cruelty after video shows him striking a dog before throwing the animal against a wall has been arrested.

Mekhi Jackson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail Friday night on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, records indicate.

DeKalb County Police say the dog seen in the March 12 video was found dead.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Investigators want to find the man seen in a disturbing Ring doorbell video that shows him beating a dog at a DeKalb County apartment. (Supplied)

The video was shot by a Ring camera at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment community on Flat Shoals Road.

In the video a man can be seen chasing a dog and then punching it. Seconds later, the man can be seen picking up the dog by the collar and throwing the animal at the wall before chasing the animal up a set of stairs.

Jackson remained in jail as of Saturday afternoon. It was not immediately clear when his next court appearance would be.