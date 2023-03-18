Man wanted for beating dog in video arrested

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
7
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man wanted for beating dog in video arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Mekhi Jackson article

Mekhi Jackson (DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The man wanted for animal cruelty after video shows him striking a dog before throwing the animal against a wall has been arrested.

Mekhi Jackson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail Friday night on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, records indicate.

DeKalb County Police say the dog seen in the March 12 video was found dead.

Image 1 of 4

Investigators want to find the man seen in a disturbing Ring doorbell video that shows him beating a dog at a DeKalb County apartment. (Supplied)

The video was shot by a Ring camera at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment community on Flat Shoals Road. 

In the video a man can be seen chasing a dog and then punching it. Seconds later, the man can be seen picking up the dog by the collar and throwing the animal at the wall before chasing the animal up a set of stairs.

Dog seen abused on apartment doorbell cam found dead

Detectives said they found the dog dead in a wooded area not far from the DeKalb County apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road where a video was taken of a man abusing the pup. Warning: The contents of this video may be disturbing.

Jackson remained in jail as of Saturday afternoon. It was not immediately clear when his next court appearance would be.