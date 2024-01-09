Expand / Collapse search
Dog 'badly abused' finally finds forever home after nearly 500 days in shelter

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 3:15PM
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations
Image 1 of 8

Neo, a badly abused dog, finally found a forever home after spending nearly 500 days in an animal shelter. (Best Friends Animal Society)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - An abused dog who spent nearly 500 days in an animal shelter, has found a new home. 

The Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville, Arkansas, said back in 2022, Neo was taken by local police after someone reported that the dog was being badly abused in his home. 

Neo then spent 400 days in a shelter in North Little Rock, waiting for the court to take up his case. 

"Though Neo was injured, fearful, and understandably defensive, the shelter staff showered him with love and attention throughout his stay, which helped him overcome his fear of people and open up to affection," the society said about the shelter in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

Over the summer, the shelter released Neo to Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

Watch: Therapy dog celebrates his final chemo treatment by ringing bell with paw

Randolph Health's therapy dog, Quinn, was diagnosed with lymphoma in June.

Neo went to the center after spending 468 days at the shelter. He was then sent to live with a foster family. 

"After some time with a loving and patient foster family, Neo found an adoptive home with a family who understood his past and is happy to work with his needs," the society added. 

The society said Neo went to his new family with a card signed by the staff at his original shelter, which hung on his kennel throughout this stay. 

"The card let every visitor know that whatever Neo had been through, there he was loved."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 