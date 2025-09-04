Doctors say changes at CDC creating confusion for parents over COVID vaccine

The Brief Some doctors and medical experts in Georgia worry that recent changes to guidance on COVID-19 vaccines from the CDC are causing confusion for Georgia families who want the shots. Medical experts at Emory University warn that many families now don't know where they can get a shot as major pharmacy chains in Georgia are now only offering them to those with prescriptions. This comes as some doctors are seeing an increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19. Doctors are also saying they will provide shots to those families who want it at their practice.



Some Georgia doctors and medical experts say the recent upheaval at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and changes to COVID-19 vaccine guidelines have left many Georgia families uncertain about how to access the vaccine. Major pharmacies are now requiring prescriptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, adding to the confusion.

What they're saying:

Georgia physicians are voicing concerns over the new requirements, especially as children between six months and a year old remain at higher risk for COVID-19.

Dr. Steen James, a pediatrician in Peachtree City, has observed an increase in COVID-19 cases among her patients in recent weeks. "The next to the last patient I saw this evening was a positive COVID patient," she shared Thursday. Dr. James noted cases emerging in daycare environments and among teenagers across different counties in Metro Atlanta.

Dr. Cecil Bennett, Medical Director for Newnan Family Medicine Associates says not only is he starting to see more patients test positive for COVID-19, but staff as well. "One of the people that work in my front office is out this week with COVID," he said.

Big picture view:

The confusion stems from recent changes in the U.S. government's stance on COVID-19 booster shots. Last week, the FDA ended emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines. Subsequently, the Georgia Department of Health announced it would delay administering the updated 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine until the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) reviews them at an upcoming meeting on September 18-19.

Major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have confirmed to FOX 5 that they will only provide COVID-19 shots to those with prescriptions until the ACIP approves the updated boosters. Stacy B. Buchanan, a nurse scientist and assistant clinical professor at Emory University, expressed concern over how the situation will impact Georgia families' ability to get the shot. "It's quite confusing and frustrating," she said. "Unfortunately, right now, they're not going to be able to access it. And that can be very worrisome... we are forced to wait and see what the outcome of the ACIP meeting will be."

What you can do:

Despite these hurdles, some Georgia doctors, like Dr. Cecil Bennett in Newnan, are taking steps to ensure their patients can still receive the vaccine. "This is not a crisis… you can just visit your primary care provider. And we'll be more than happy to give you the vaccine. I should expect my first shipment of vaccines in another week," Dr. Bennett assured.

Dr. James is also awaiting a shipment of COVID-19 booster shots for her patients. However, Buchanan worries that some doctors may be more hesitant to administer vaccines themselves. "I feel that providers are a little bit wary to administer the vaccine, even if they have it, because they don't have the authorization from the ACIP," Buchanan said.

The ACIP is scheduled to meet from September 18th through the 19th, and many are hopeful that clarity will emerge from these discussions, allowing families to access the COVID-19 vaccine more easily once again.