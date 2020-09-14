Expand / Collapse search
Doctor released from hospital after attempted robbery, shooting in Southdale Hospital parking ramp

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 21 hours ago
Mn
FOX 9

Community reacts after shooting outside Fairview Southdale Hospital

Community members and health care workers react after a doctor was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in Edina, Minnesota. The doctor was treated and released.

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 45-year-old doctor was shot in the head during an attempted robbery outside M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota Monday night. 

According to the Edina Police Department, officers received calls for a shooting in the hospital’s parking ramp just before 9 p.m. The suspect fled the scene, but the victim, who is being treated for their wounds, was able to give officers a description.

A law enforcement source told FOX 9 the incident was an attempted robbery on the second floor of the parking ramp and that the victim struggled with the gunman prior to the shooting. 

The gunshot reportedly grazed the victim's scalp. The hospital said the victim was discharged Monday night in good condition. 

Police describe the suspect as an Asian man in his 30s with shaved hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck who was wearing sweatpants. Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information.

The hospital went on lockdown following the shooting and anyone in the area of the hospital was asked to be cautious and remain in their homes.

The lockdown was lifted after police searched the parking areas and surrounding buildings, but were unable to locate the gunman. 

Anyone with any information about the shooting or the suspect should contact Edina Police at 952-826-1600.