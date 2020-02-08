Dobbins Air Reserve could be used as quarantine for coronavirus

The federal government is making preparations in Georgia just in case the coronavirus becomes any worse.

FOX 5 News has learned this week Dobbins Air Reserve Base is on the list of military installations that could be used to quarantine coronavirus patients.

The U.S. Department of Defense called on Dobbins at the request of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Marietta air reserve base was chosen because of its close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It will only be used if the primary and secondary locations become filled.