Do not wear your Apple Vision Pro headset while driving, company says

Following the release of Apple Vision Pro, many consumers have been spotted testing out the device in any way they can.

Some of the more alarming examples have been people wearing the spacial computing headset while driving.

Two videos have already gone viral of people wearing and using the new headset while driving the new Tesla Cybertruck.

In both videos, the drivers can be seen controlling their headsets with their hands lifted off the wheel.

The other video shows a man doing the same thing before police vehicles can be seen with their lights on apparently looking to pull him over.

Dante Lentini, whose website describes him as a 21-year-old NYU computer science student who is based in Palo Alto, California, posted the video.

Lentini told Storyful he was not pulled over by police, as is suggested in the video. Gizmodo reported that Lentini initially posted on X that he had been arrested but he later removed the posts.

Lentini said he put the headset on for five to 10 second increments and that he had it on "for no more than 30 to 40 seconds while driving" in total. "Just did it for the video, also had it on transparency mode so it just showed the road in front of me," Lentini said.

Don't drink, drive and wear Apple Vision Pro

Apple has warned users against using the headset while driving, and Tesla’s assisted driving features require drivers to keep their hands on the wheel at all times, Gizmodo reported.

The headset user guide also explicetly says users should avoid using "it while operating a moving vehicle, or use it while intoxicated or otherwise impaired."

Other new Apple Vision Pro users have already been spotted out in public spaces like gyms, public transit and coffee shops.

One YouTube creator known as Canoopsy posted a video on Feb. 4, showing him wearing his device for 24 hours.

The video shows Canoopsy doing all sorts of activities while wearing the headset while controlling it with his hands in public.

Baby steps

According to Apple, users should gradually get used to wearing their headset over time.

"Start using Apple Vision Pro gradually to get adjusted, and take regular breaks, even if you think you don’t need them. For example, start with just a 20 or 30-minute session, and adjust based on your comfort level," the company writes.