Good Samaritan killed in Oconee crash involving ambulance

The Brief A Monroe man was killed on Sunday night after an ambulance struck a disabled vehicle in Oconee County. Officials said the ambulance struck a disabled vehicle, pinning two people under the emergency vehicle. The Good Samaritan died, while the second person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.



A Good Samaritan from Monroe is dead, and another person is fighting for their life after a Northeast Georgia Medical Center ambulance collided with a disabled vehicle in Oconee County on Sunday night.

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:53 p.m. on Atlanta Highway, just east of Whitehead Road.

Investigators learned that John Carter Martin had stopped his maroon Ford F150 to help the driver of a disabled Toyota Camry.

Martin pulled in front of the Camry in the westbound lane facing east.

Crash pins two people under ambulance

Both drivers were outside their vehicles, working on the Camry, when a westbound ambulance struck it.

The impact caused all three vehicles to travel onto the north shoulder of the road, and left Martin and the Camry driver pinned under the ambulance.

Martin died on the scene, while the other trapped driver was rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Charges pending in GSP investigation

What we don't know:

A Georgia State Patrol spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

It is unclear who will be charged in connection with the crash.