DJ accused of opening fire inside Atlanta nightclub

Atlanta Police say a club DJ pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting three patrons at the Silver Ultra Lounge.

The triple shooting happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. at the club located on Sylvan Road in Southwest Atlanta.

The triple shooting has shocked those who work in the area, like Chef Carlton BROWN WHO OWNS OCCASIONAL OCCASIONS BY Carlton.

"That's unbelievable. I can't even think about that. People go to clubs to enjoy themselves and relax. To find out the DJ is packing ... That makes me second guess any club sometimes. That's crazy," commented Chef Carlton Brown.

Detectives say a dispute arose and the manager asked DJ Alexander to leave. Police say that is when the 25-year-old stop spinning the latest hits and pulled out a gun, firing it at the floor.

Chaos erupted and one of the bullets hit a female patron who was rushed to the hospital. Police say suspect Alexander fled the scene but was arrested at the BP in the next block.

Two other men ended up at the hospital as well who said they too were shot at the SUL lounge.

Chef Carlton says it is all unusual for an area that is transitioning and has recently improved its image.

"Over the last three years really no concerns at all. It has mellowed down considerably. It is quiet. Haven't seen or heard of any negative issues going on so to hear something like that, this close to home that is very alarming, the business owner remarked.

Alexander is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

He is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and criminal trespass.