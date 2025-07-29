DJ Chark Joins Falcons as team gears up with intense full-pad training camp

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DJ Chark experiences the first day of Atlanta Falcons training camp in Flowery Branch on July 29, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Atlanta Falcons are ramping up training camp intensity as players take the field in full pads for the first time. With the Georgia heat rising and contact drills about to begin, coaches and fans alike will get a clearer look at who’s ready for the physical demands of the season.

DJ Chark's opportunity with the Dirty Birds

His absence created an opportunity for veteran DJ Chark, who recently signed with the team.

Chark, 28, was contemplating retirement just days before arriving in Flowery Branch. "This off-season, I was thinking about hanging the cleats up," he said.

The former Pro Bowler credits his friend and Falcons backup quarterback Easton Stick with encouraging the team to give him a shot. "My mind’s still swirling a little bit because just a few days ago, it wasn’t on my mind to be here," Chark said.

Chark cited family concerns as a major factor in his near-retirement. "I have a family, my wife and two kids that I love. My daughter, she’s four and living in five states already, so it’s about to be six," he said.

What brought him back wasn’t just opportunity—it was the camaraderie and support from coaches and teammates. "They called, wanted me to come out. Apparently, [Stick] must have put in a good word for me. All the coaches made me feel welcome and wanted, so I feel like it was the right decision."

He added, "I just wanted them to have some stability."

Now in a Falcons uniform, Chark sees a promising path ahead. "Every year it's up for grabs. Usually comes down to two teams the last week of the season, and it's usually Atlanta in the conversation. I'm excited to be here. I saw that they almost made the playoffs, and a lot of the players are coming back. I think it's a good chance to take it much further."

As for building chemistry with his new team, Chark is focused on forging connections. "Day two, I talked to more people today. I told myself when I woke up this morning to be more social."

Selected 61st overall in the 2018 draft, Chark is now looking to let his play do the talking.

Falcons pads are on

"Just the physicality of the game. We just love it," Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier said. "Just love when the pads are on. Just more realistic fits, realistic run blocks."

Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro added, "I'm excited, man. The physicality, that's what I love. I love to go out there, be violent, hit people. I'm really excited. I don't even know when we put pads on, but when we do, I'm ready. Oh, next Tuesday? Okay, let's go."

With evaluations beginning in earnest, the Falcons are also adjusting to roster changes. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who was just eight yards shy of a 1,000-yard season last year, suffered an injury on the first day of camp.