Dive team recovers 25-year-old basketball player's body from Lake Lanier

A dive team has recovered the body of a 25-year-old missing in Lake Lanier since April.

The body of the basketball player was pulled from the water nearly three months to the day after he disappeared during an outing on lake lanier.

"At this point it’s realization for me. He’s really gone," Mother Alicia Pinson said.

It’s a mother’s love and her faith that pushes her to keep going.

"Just feeling Dorian’s presence and feeling his energy. That’s what’s getting me through," Pinson said.

Mother Alicia Pinson said she's greatful to the crews who helped recover her son's body from Lake Lanier. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The body of 25-year-old Dorian Pinson was recovered last week after he disappeared while on Lake lanier April 18.

"He never walked into a room and didn’t light it up," Pinson said.

Pinson is from Greensville, South Carolina and was out on the water with friends.

Emergency crews searched the waters days after he went missing and a local diver also jumped in to help as well but no luck.

Family and friends started a GoFundMe to raise money to fund an outside private dive team and caught the attention of an organization called Bruce’s Legacy based out of Wisconsin.

The team searched the lake this past week along with crews from Hall County, The Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Forensics coroners office.

It was a joint effort to bring Dorian home.

"Him coming up is realization and finding a way to start the process of healing because it’s been a long journey," Pinson said.

This mother wants you to know he’s more than just another headline.

"He was more than just someone who drowned at lake lanier. He was a loving young man," Pinson said.

