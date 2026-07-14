Disco fever takes over Marietta’s historic Strand Theatre

The Brief Marietta’s historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre has transformed into Studio 54 thanks to "Jukebox Giants: Disco Fever!" — a live show taking the stage through Sunday, July 19th. The performance features a dynamic cast of singers and dancers and is set to a thumping soundtrack of hits by disco’s biggest stars, including the Bee Gees and Donna Summer. Remaining showtimes for "Jukebox Giants: Disco Fever!" are 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, 8:00 p.m. on Friday, 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.



Slip on your leisure suits and lace up those platform shoes, because disco fever is burning up this summer in Metro Atlanta!

Marietta’s historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre has transformed into Studio 54 thanks to "Jukebox Giants: Disco Fever!" — a live show taking the stage through Sunday, July 19th. Now, let’s be honest: with a title like that, we don’t really need to say much more. The performance features a dynamic cast of singers and dancers and is set to a thumping soundtrack of hits by disco’s biggest stars, including the Bee Gees and Donna Summer.

And there’s no better place to revisit the past than the Strand, which has been an icon of the Marietta Square for more than 90 years! The venue opened on September 24, 1935 with the premiere of the film "Top Hot," starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

Remaining showtimes for "Jukebox Giants: Disco Fever!" are 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, 8:00 p.m. on Friday, 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The show runs about 2 hours long and tickets range from $31.12 to $49.04 (including fees). For more information on the show, click here.

Even though it’s only Tuesday, we’re already feeling that "Saturday Night Fever" here at Good Day Atlanta — so we hustled on over to the Strand for a backstage peek at this funky show! Click the video player in this article to check it out!