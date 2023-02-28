Officials approve over $7M in disaster assistance for Georgia storm victims

Over $7 million in disaster assistance is coming to help Georgia victims recover from the devastating tornadoes and thunderstorms that hit the state earlier this year.

In total, officials have approved more than $7.48 million in federal money for FEMA to help homeowners, renters, and businesses affected in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriweather, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Troup counties.

More than $2.5 million of the relief funds will go to housing assistance - with $1.32 million going to rental assistance. Over $500,000 has been approved for medical and dental expenses as well as childcare moving and storage costs.

The remaining money will go to Small Business Administration disaster loans.

Officials say nearly 2,000 survivors of the storms have visited disaster recovery centers around Georgia.

While six of those centers closed over the weekend, people still needing help can visit the Spalding County recovery center in Griffin.

Residents who still wish to apply for disaster assistance can visit the FEMA website or call the helpline at 1-800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

Along with the disaster assistance, the IRS is extending the tax deadline for storm victims for the aforementioned counties as well as Crisp County.

Residents have until Oct. 16 to file individual and business tax returns and also to make payments.

If you are a taxpayer in one of those counties affected by the storms and you receive a late filing or payment penalty notice that has the original due date, contact the number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.