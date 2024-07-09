Disabled man killed in DeKalb County apartment fire

An elderly disabled man has died after fire crews pulled him from his burning apartment in DeKalb County.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at the Snapwood Apartments on the 4500 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive.

DeKalb County Fire crews arrived at the scene to find the building covered with heavy flames.

"Once we arrived, we learned that we had one victim inside," Capt. Jaeson Daniels said.

Firefighters rushed in to rescue the man, who they found in the apartment's laundry room.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Despite their best efforts, the man was not able to survive the damage caused by the flames and smoke.

"We were able to go in and grab that victim, but, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," Daniels said.

The man's identity has not been released at this time. Officials described him as elderly and disabled.

Officials say other apartments in the area have smoke and water damage. No one else was injured.

Daniels said the fire appeared to have started in the man's bedroom.

Crews are now working to determine what caused the fire.

