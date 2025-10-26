Dirty Luxury Official use music to spotlight Atlanta unhoused talent

The Brief Dirty Luxury Official and their videos of unhoused singers and rappers have earned millions of views online. Since May, the group of friends has recorded about 40 homeless artists in Atlanta. The members say they’re motivated by humility and compassion.



A group of Atlanta friends is using music to shine a light on the city’s homeless community.

Turning sidewalks into studios

What we know:

They call themselves Dirty Luxury Official, and their videos of unhoused singers and rappers have earned millions of views online.

The group was founded by Demetrius Worthy, Jahquez McKenzie, Kino Lewis, and Cedric Brown. Since May, the group has been setting up a mini recording studio in areas of Atlanta with larger homeless populations, including downtown. There, they invite anyone to step up and record a song — sometimes, they say, it’s less about music and more about giving people a chance to be heard.

"We’re changing people’s lives on a day-to-day basis, not just in that moment," Worthy said. "We had one person that we recorded go from no followers on Instagram — I’m not saying that Instagram is an important place — but go to 100,000 followers plus just from being on our page. Not only was he able to receive followers, but he raised over $13,000 on GoFundMe."

The group of friends has recorded about 40 homeless artists in Atlanta so far. Each video they post online includes a way for followers to support the performers directly, often through donations.

"Not only is it our passion, it almost feels like a purpose," Worthy said.

The members say they’re motivated by humility and compassion.

"We’re not able to pick the cards that we are dealt," Worthy said. "And the cards we are dealt most often end with these people in the positions that they are in today, so you have to treat everyone with humility."

Dirty Luxury Official says they don’t plan to stop anytime soon — and their growing audience online proves that their mission to uplift unseen talent is striking a chord.

Helping the homeless be seen

What they're saying:

Tyiana Wilson was standing outside a homeless shelter in downtown Atlanta when the group approached her with the chance to record.

"I can’t freestyle, so I was a little hesitant," Wilson said. "But I knew I wanted to do it. It was something I had been doing since I was 7."

Wilson moved to Georgia nearly a year ago hoping to pursue a music career, but she fell on hard times. For her, this unexpected opportunity was a dream revived.

Ivery Molden also took the mic. He had just been released from prison when he met Dirty Luxury Official.

"It was a blessing because you don’t find too many people out here like that," Molden said. "Especially noticing the people that get unnoticed every day."

Support Dirty Luxury Official

What you can do:

For more information on how to support the homeless artists, visit Dirt Luxury Official's Instagram page.