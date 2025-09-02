Dirty Birds Rally kicks off Falcons season at Atlantic Station

article

The Brief Falcons host Dirty Birds Rally at Atlantic Station Friday. Free event includes music, giveaways, and special guests. Rapper T.I. to pump up fans before Sunday’s season opener.



Atlanta Falcons fans will have a chance to celebrate ahead of the season opener with a free kickoff event this Friday at Atlantic Station.

What we know:

The Dirty Birds Rally will feature live musical performances, special appearances and giveaways for fans gearing up for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta rapper T.I. is set to headline the rally, bringing hometown energy to help get fans excited for the first game of the season.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Falcons take on the Bucs in their season opener Sunday at 1 p.m.