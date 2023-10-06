Director David Gordon Green talks Georgia-made 'The Exorcist: Believer'

50 years ago, horror cinema changed forever when "The Exorcist" opened in theaters nationwide. Still considered by many to be the most terrifying motion picture ever made, the film went on to smash box office records, score 10 Oscar nominations, and become a true cultural touchstone.

And now … it’s back.

The highly-anticipated new sequel "The Exorcist: Believer" opens in theaters Friday, directed by David Gordon Green and starring Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, and Jennifer Nettles alongside Ellen Burstyn, who received one of those Oscar nominations for playing distraught mother Chris MacNeil in the original film. Although there have been other sequels (along with a FOX television series) over the years, "The Exorcist: Believer" disregards those other projects and follows only the 1973 original, a choice director Green also made when working on his recent "Halloween" sequels.

And how’s this for scary: much of "The Exorcist: Believer" was filmed right here in Georgia. Several local consultants were also brought on board for the project, including Georgia State University professor Dr. David Bell and Father Joseph Morris, priest for the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

We recently had the chance to sit down with David Gordon Green to chat about the film, including getting his thoughts on working here in Georgia and bringing the great Ellen Burstyn back into the world of The Exorcist for the first time in 50 years. Click the video player in this article to check it out.