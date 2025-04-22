Director and cast talk reimagined 'The Wedding Banquet'

The Brief The new comedy "The Wedding Banquet" opened in several Atlanta theaters this past weekend and stars Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran, Bowen Yang, and Han Gi-chan. The film is a reimagining of Ang Lee's award-winning 1993 comedy classic of the same name. Director Andrew Ahn said he wanted to show a Korean wedding - a different take on Lee's Chinese wedding that serves as the culmination of the plot.



Two couples. One wedding. And a million ways for things to go wrong.

The romantic comedy "The Wedding Banquet" opened in several Atlanta theaters this past weekend, reimagining the award-winning 1993 Ang Lee classic of the same name.

Directed and co-written by Andrew Ahn, this new "The Wedding Banquet" stars Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran, "Saturday Night Live" favorite Bowen Yang, and Han Gi-chan as two couples who decide a sham marriage is the answer to their respective problems. But things get very, very complicated when family gets involved, and suddenly a quick trip to the courthouse becomes an elaborate, tradition Korean wedding.

"It was wonderful," says Tran of filming the actual wedding sequence. "Andrew made sure that we were doing it in a really authentic way. We had an officiant, and we also had a wedding expert who were there making sure that we were following these traditions in a way that was authentic and true to that culture."

Adds Ahn, "I’m Korean, and one of the adjustments from the original film that I wanted to make was I wanted to show a Korean wedding. You know, I'd seen my brother get married and have this traditional Korean ceremony. And I wondered, as a gay man, if I could ever participate in that."

"The Wedding Banquet" is open in select theaters now from Bleecker Street — click here for local showtimes. And click the video player in this article to hear more of our interview with the film’s director and stars.