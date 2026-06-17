'Dinosaur Summer' makes a major impact at Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum

The Brief It’s Dinosaur Summer at Fernbank Museum, and a special exhibit called "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator" just opened last weekend and is set to run through September. Fernbank Museum’s Giant Screen Theater is also showing "T. REX," a film narrated by Sam Neill and which blends real scientific footage with CGI animation to explore why the T. rex continues to captivate audiences. Fernbank Museum is located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta, and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is bringing some fierce competitors to Atlanta this summer. But inside the city's Fernbank Museum, another kind of fierce competitor is taking over — and let's just say even the most talented soccer players better watch their backs!

It's Dinosaur Summer at Fernbank Museum, and a special exhibit called "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator" opened last weekend and runs through September.

The Tyrannosaurus rex has often been called "the king of the dinosaurs," and the interactive exhibit shows why, using massive models, interactive elements, and multi-sensory displays to engage and educate visitors about these fascinating carnivores.

You want to see how big a T. rex could be? Done. You want to hear what its roar might have sounded like? You got it. You want to watch how they might have moved across the landscape? No problem. It's all covered in the exhibit!

And speaking of watching, Fernbank Museum's Giant Screen Theater (the screen is four stories tall!) is also showing "T. REX," a film narrated by Sam Neill (of "Jurassic Park") and which blends real scientific footage with incredible CGI animation to explore why the T. rex continues to captivate audiences.

And there are many other activities planned for Dinosaur Summer at Fernbank Museum, including live animal encounters (no, you don't see a baby dino… but you'll see reptiles that share the same ancient lineage) and after-hours events. For more information, click here.

Fernbank Museum is located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta, and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Weekday admission is $25.95 for adults and $23.95 for children ages 3 to 12 (weekend admission increases by $2 for all ages). Click here for more information on visiting the museum.