Dining Out Tuesdays: A New Era for Murphy's

It’s a new era for an old favorite in Virginia-Highland.

Murphy’s Restaurant is officially under new ownership, with chef Matt McCarthy and his father Gregg taking over from founder Tom Murphy. The restaurant is truly an Atlanta institution, created by Murphy in 1980 as a Georgia State University class project! We’re not sure what grade the concept earned, but it’s been scoring high marks from loyal customers ever since, gaining a reputation as a warm neighborhood hangout with great food, award-winning wines, and one of the best brunches in the city (served Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

And let’s be very clear: Matt and Gregg McCarthy may be the new owners, but they’re not new to the restaurant. Gregg served as executive chef there from 2005 to 2009, and Matt has been the executive chef since June 2023. Both say while they’re excited to move the restaurant into the future, they’re also well aware of what diners are looking for when they enter the doors.

Murphy’s Restaurant is located at 997 Virginia Avenue Northeast in Atlanta, and in addition to brunch on the weekends, is open for lunch and dinner daily. For more information on visiting the restaurant or to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Murphy’s, hanging out with the new owners and getting a "taste" of what makes the restaurant so special!

The Source: Information for this story comes from press materials provided by Murphy's and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



