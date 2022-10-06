Dietitian shares lifestyle tips she says can naturally boost fertility

If you're thinking about getting pregnant, registered dietitian Ayla Barmmer, founder and CEO of the supplement company FullWell Fertility, says to start with what you are eating.

"Both men and women, we want them to flood their body with the right stuff," Barmmer said.

Load up on foods packed with antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.

"So think fruits, vegetables, seafood, including shellfish, which are uniquely high in zinc, which is very supportive for sperm health, and selenium, which actually acts almost like an antioxidant," Barmmer said. "It almost turns on a firehouse of antioxidants in the body, which is very productive for helping that developing egg and sperm."

Next up, Barmmer said, exercise, and be consistent about it.

"We want to think of it as helping the body pump fresh, oxygenated, nutrient-rich blood throughout the body," she explained. "That really helps with good hormone balance and getting the brain really talking to the reproductive organs, and just getting the nourishment where it's needed."

Also, ensure you are getting enough sleep, about seven to eight hours a night, she said.

If possible, tie your sleep cycle to the daily light cycle.

"Our circadian rhythm, which is our internal clock, is very much tied to our reproductive health," Barmmer said. "It's actually why, in the research, we see lots more fertility issues in shift workers, and we also see things that help our body produce more melatonin naturally as being more supportive for fertility."

In the evenings, she recommended turning off your blue screens a few hours before bed and trying to avoid exposure to artificial light.

"But, then, in turn, (you're) trying to get nice, bright light outside in the morning," she said.

Finally, Barmmer recommended filling in any nutritional gaps in your diet with a prenatal supplement, like a good all-in-one formula designed for women or men.

"Just make sure that company that you're looking into is doing third-party testing on those supplements, and sharing, to make sure it's free of contaminants and has what it says in it," she said.

In the three to six months before you try to start conceiving, Barmmer recommends cutting back on or eliminating drinking alcohol and smoking.

Both, she says, can cause oxidative stress on the body, which can lower fertility.