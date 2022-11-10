Tennessee man charged for trying to sell stolen $95K diamond ring in Georgia

A Tennessee man was arrested after trying to sell a diamond ring valued just under a $100,000, Acworth police say.

Brandon McNeece, 41, of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state, receiving stolen property greater than $1,500.00, possession of cocaine, and possession of methamphetamine.

Police say McNeese walked into Celestial Jewelers located at 3150 Cobb Parkway on Nov. 4. He then attempted to sell the business a 9.46-carat diamond worth around $95,000, police say.

Store employees spotted an inconsistency while reviewing a picture of a partial certificate of authenticity. Police say that picture had a different name and address in Hixon, Tennessee.

Doing a little detective work, store employees were able to get the phone number of the owner and found out the ring was stolen from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Police say officers were also able to verify the ring was stolen.

"We tracked down the real owners and distracted the thieves until the Acworth police showed up and took them into custody," the owners of the Acworth store posted on Facebook. "There is a 90-year-old lady that is super happy she is getting her ring back! So glad we could help recover such an important heirloom!"

Police say the motorcycle McNeece arrived at the jewelry store on was also stolen.

McNeece was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on a $110,220.00 bond.

The Acworth store reminds jewelry owners to make sure to document their purchases.

"Just a reminder, be sure you have pictures and appraisals of all your jewelry items in a safe, protected place just in case," the wrote.

It was not immediately clear if McNeese had retained legal counsel.