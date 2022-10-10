Diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 25, Atlanta woman says she nearly overlooked her symptoms because of her age

Now 32, Sherene Harati of Atlanta's Adair Park neighborhood is a survivor of a cancer that came into her life before the word "cancer" was even on her radar screen.

"I was 25," Harati remember.

In the fall of 2014, she was starting a new job as a paralegal, when she went to the doctor about some vaginal breakthrough bleeding she thought might be from an ovarian cyst.

Instead, Harati learned she had a mass about the size of a golf ball on one of her ovaries.

"So, the doctor had decided to do this surgery, laparoscopic surgery, to see what exactly this mass was," she says.

But at 25, she almost said no to surgery.

"Because I was so young, and I was worried about losing my ovary," she says.

With a push from her family, Harati had the procedure.

And, a few days later, the doctor called her at work.

"I knew, at that point, if the doctors is calling you, that it probably wasn't good news," she says. "But, I didn't even know it could possibly be cancer."

Harati was diagnosed with a rare type of ovarian cancer, a germ cell tumor.

At Piedmont Cancer Institute, Harati's gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Leda Gattoc, says germ cell tumors make up about 5% of all ovarian cancers, and they tend to occur in younger women.

"So, the good thing with those germ cell tumors is that they are usually found earlier stage, and they are responsive to treatment," Dr. Gattoc says. "So, in the majority of time, 90% of patients, especially in younger patients, the survival rate is about 90%."

After undergoing surgery to collect and then freeze 16 of her eggs, which Harati could use later in life to start a family, she herself into treatment, and it was rough.

"The most difficult part was the mental part of it," she remembers. "And, losing your hair at 25 as a woman was really tough."

Dr. Gattoc says ovarian cancer symptoms can be vague, and easily confused with other health issues.

So what should women look for?

"GI symptoms," Gattoc says. "So, abdominal discomfort, pelvic discomfort. It could be abnormal bleeding. It could be changes in how you urinate, changes in your bowel habits, reflux."

She says too many of her patients are diagnosed late, when their ovarian cancer is more advanced.

"If you're having symptoms, and they're enough to interfere with your life and your normal daily activities, tell somebody about tell your doctor about it," Dr. Gattoc says.

Sherene Harati is now almost 8 years out from her diagnosis, and cancer-free.

She is now the practice manager at Piedmont Cancer Institute, and volunteers with other women facing ovarian cancer.

"My life could have my life could have been played out very differently," Harati says. "Looking back now, I'm just glad I listened to my body and listened to the advice of other people in my family to keep me going to the doctor."

