DeWalt recalls thousands of chainsaws due to injury hazard

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Recalls
FOX Business
dewalt-recalled article

DeWalt DWCS600 Type 1 18-inch 15-amp corded chain saws (CPSC)

DeWalt is recalling thousands of chainsaws because they could keep running even when switched off, posing an injury hazard to users.

The recall involves over 8,000 DeWalt DWCS600 Type 1 18-inch 15-amp corded chain saws, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). 

The chain saws "can remain running when the switch is on the off position or turn on when plugged in, posing an injury hazard to the user," the agency said.    

The tool was sold to hardware and tool supply stores nationwide from June 2021 through November 2021. However, only chainsaws with the date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5 are affected. 

According to the product description, the chain saws are yellow with a black handle and motor cover.  The date code is on the bottom of the chainsaw.

Although there have been no injuries reported, consumers are told to "immediately" stop using the recalled product. 

The company will send a pre-paid shipping label to customers in order to return the product. Those customers will get a free replacement, according to the notice. 

