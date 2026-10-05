Devon Horton plea, $63 Red Lobster tab leads to arrest, racers stopped

The Brief Former DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Devon Horton is reportedly expected to change his plea this week in a federal fraud and embezzlement case. A Red Lobster customer allegedly faked an illness and called 911 to avoid paying a $63 bill in Douglas County, according to TMZ. Powder Springs police took two people into custody after officers said they stopped two vehicles racing at more than 100 mph.



An expected plea change involving DeKalb County’s former schools superintendent, an alleged attempt to dodge a restaurant bill and a street racing stop are among this week’s community crime briefs.

DeKalb County: Horton reportedly expected to change plea

Former DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Devon Horton is expected to change his plea this week, according to Decaturish.

Horton originally pleaded not guilty last fall to 16 federal charges involving wire fraud, tax fraud and embezzlement. The charges relate to his time as superintendent of a school district in the Chicago area.

Following his federal indictment in Illinois, Horton resigned from his DeKalb County position in October 2025.

His attorneys have not disclosed the details of the plea agreement.

Douglas County: Customer accused of faking illness to avoid tab

A Red Lobster customer allegedly tried to avoid paying a $63 bill by calling 911 and faking an illness, according to TMZ.

Abdul Rashid was arrested Sept. 24 and booked into the Douglas County Jail after police said he staged the incident when his bill arrived at the table.

Rashid was charged with theft of services and unlawful conduct during a 911 call. According to the report, he was being held on a $3,000 bond.

Powder Springs: Two taken into custody after alleged street race

Powder Springs police said officers stopped two vehicles racing each other at more than 100 mph and took both drivers into custody.

The report did not identify the drivers or specify the location of the stop or any charges.

Authorities urged motorists to slow down and keep racing on tracks instead of public streets.