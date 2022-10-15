Mother, loved ones to honor DeKalb County teen one year after his murder

article

Friends and family will gather Saturday night to honor the memory of a murdered DeKalb County teen.

Police have arrested a teenager for the shooting of Devan Jackson one year ago. Police said a fight broke out in Stone Mountain, which led to gunfire.

Jackson's mother Kameshia Hawkins said her son was being robbed when he was shot and killed.

Jackson's family says, however, the person responsible for Jackson's murder is still out there. She said the suspect police arrested is one of the robbers involved in the incident, not the shooter.

Saturday's memorial will be held at Joseph Studio Seven on Candler Road in Decatur. Jackson was a Stephenson High School JROTC member who aspired to join the U.S. Navy.

"You took a 17-year-old child. And that’s something I want to point out that he was 17. He couldn’t vote, he couldn’t make his own decisions, he was a 12th-grade senior," the victim's mother Kameshia Hawkins said.