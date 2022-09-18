Detroit police officer hurt in accidental shooting by partner

A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer.

A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield.

Officers responded to a suicide call at around 4:45 p.m Sunday. When officers approached the home, a neighbor was letting her American Bulldog out, and the dog charged at the officers.

RELATED: More Detroit police news here

Officers attempted to retreat, officials said. One officer fired a shot at the dog but missed and hit their partner in the leg.

The officer was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.