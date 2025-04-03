Detours ahead: Keheley Drive sewer work to impact DeKalb County traffic next week

article

Sewer working in DeKalb County means some residents will need to take a new route.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management says the detours will be in place next week.

What we know:

A portion of Keheley Drive in DeKalb County will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 9, through Wednesday, April 16, to allow for sanitary sewer replacement at 2136 Keheley Drive.

The closure will affect the stretch of Keheley Drive between Windell Drive and Melody Lane in Decatur (ZIP code 30032), officials said.

Detour and road closure signs will be posted throughout the area during the construction period to alert drivers and advise them of local traffic restrictions.